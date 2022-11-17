Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Received An -63.05% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s traded shares were 3.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.22% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the KPRX share is $71.60, that puts it down -971.86 from that peak though still a striking 27.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.86. The company’s market capitalization is $6.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 96850.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 622.27K shares over the past three months.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) registered a 13.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.22% in intraday trading to $6.68 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.17%, and it has moved by -27.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.48%. The short interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) is 84710.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares have gone down -63.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.29% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.90% this quarter and then jump 75.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.50%. While earnings are projected to return 19.30% in 2022.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.70%, with the float percentage being 8.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14462.0 shares (or 1.27% of all shares), a total value of $94798.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14008.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $91822.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 7292.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47799.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3283.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $21520.0.