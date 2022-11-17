KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Has Been Falling -18.16% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.93% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the KEY share is $27.17, that puts it down -46.31 from that peak though still a striking 17.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.26. The company’s market capitalization is $17.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.08 million shares over the past three months.

KeyCorp (KEY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. KEY has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

KeyCorp (KEY) registered a -1.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.93% in intraday trading to $18.57 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.75%, and it has moved by 11.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.86%. The short interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is 18.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.84, which implies an increase of 6.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, KEY is trading at a discount of -29.24% off the target high and 13.84% off the low.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KeyCorp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KeyCorp (KEY) shares have gone up 2.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.70% against -10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.80% this quarter and then jump 26.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.96 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.93 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.95 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.70%. While earnings are projected to return 108.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.72% per annum.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KeyCorp is 0.78, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

KeyCorp insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.95%, with the float percentage being 86.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,116 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 108.2 million shares (or 11.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.18 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.43 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KeyCorp (KEY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 27.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $473.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.47 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $369.9 million.