Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Drops -19.71% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.20% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the JUPW share is $1.64, that puts it down -19.71 from that peak though still a striking 56.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $26.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 295.41K shares over the past three months.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) registered a 6.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.20% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.85%, and it has moved by 69.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.86%. The short interest in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.30, which implies an increase of 58.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.30 and $3.30 respectively. As a result, JUPW is trading at a discount of -140.88% off the target high and -140.88% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -97.10% in 2022.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Jupiter Wellness Inc. insiders own 42.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.61%, with the float percentage being 25.53%. Glenview Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.04 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59271.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $42959.0.