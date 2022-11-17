Is Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WRAC) Still A Buy After plugging 0.49% Last Week?

During the recent session, Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the WRAC share is $10.19, that puts it up 0.2 from that peak though still a striking 3.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $292.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13330.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 73.35K shares over the past three months.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) trade information

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (WRAC) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $10.21 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.49%, and it has moved by 1.09% in 30 days. The short interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) is 487.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

WRAC Dividends

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC)’s Major holders

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. insiders own 18.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.96%, with the float percentage being 86.05%. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 7.51% of all shares), a total value of $22.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 million shares, is of Saba Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (WRAC) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $1.47 million.