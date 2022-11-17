Is Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Still A Buy After A 0.21% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.39% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the TUP share is $21.10, that puts it down -348.94 from that peak though still a striking 17.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.87. The company’s market capitalization is $201.02M, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) registered a -14.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.39% in intraday trading to $4.70 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.21%, and it has moved by -36.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.17, which implies an increase of 23.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, TUP is trading at a discount of -91.49% off the target high and 4.26% off the low.

Statistics show that Tupperware Brands Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares have gone down -25.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.15% against -6.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

