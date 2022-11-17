Is Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (NYSE: VIV) -7.72% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.02% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the VIV share is $11.69, that puts it down -65.35 from that peak though still a striking -2.55% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $11.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) trade information

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) registered a -3.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.02% in intraday trading to $7.07 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.72%, and it has moved by -3.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.46%. The short interest in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is 9.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.43 day(s) to cover.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telefonica Brasil S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) shares have gone down -26.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.88% against -10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then drop -60.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.35 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.06 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.90% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return 31.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.10% per annum.

VIV Dividends

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 0.79, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s Major holders

Telefonica Brasil S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.69%, with the float percentage being 7.69%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 65.13 million shares (or 3.88% of all shares), a total value of $590.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.33 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $147.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 20.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $186.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.43 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $70.9 million.