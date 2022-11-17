Is Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) On Track To Post A 22.22% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.12% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the TK share is $4.57, that puts it down -1.56 from that peak though still a striking 43.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $449.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 718.52K shares over the past three months.

Teekay Corporation (TK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Teekay Corporation (TK) registered a 1.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.12% in intraday trading to $4.50 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.53%, and it has moved by 14.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.71%. The short interest in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies a decrease of -28.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, TK is trading at a premium of 22.22% off the target high and 22.22% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.90%. While earnings are projected to return -32.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Teekay Corporation insiders own 31.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.94%, with the float percentage being 43.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.92 million shares (or 3.85% of all shares), a total value of $11.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teekay Corporation (TK) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $2.52 million.