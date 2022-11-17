Is SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares were 7.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the SNDL share is $8.91, that puts it down -244.02 from that peak though still a striking 24.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $569.00M, and the average trade volume was 4.45 million shares over the past three months.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $2.59 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.26%, and it has moved by 17.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.98%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SNDL Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SNDL Inc. (SNDL) shares have gone down -37.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.00% against 2.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.40%. While earnings are projected to return 43.00% in 2022.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

SNDL Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.35%, with the float percentage being 8.35%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 63.15 million shares (or 3.80% of all shares), a total value of $205.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.65 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SNDL Inc. (SNDL) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 6.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $4.22 million.