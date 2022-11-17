Is Sientra Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SIEN) 37.62% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.81% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SIEN share is $5.24, that puts it down -1706.9 from that peak though still a striking 44.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $24.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) registered a -11.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.81% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.62%, and it has moved by -52.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.88%. The short interest in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is 10.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.24 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sientra Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sientra Inc. (SIEN) shares have gone down -78.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.45% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -187.50% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.63 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.41 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.34 million and $22.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.90% and then jump by 16.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.00%. While earnings are projected to return 18.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Sientra Inc. insiders own 2.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.23%, with the float percentage being 64.08%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 5.36% of all shares), a total value of $2.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.11 million shares, is of Senvest Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Baron Discovery Fund owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $1.76 million.