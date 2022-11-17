Is Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Still A Buy After A 9.51% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s traded shares were 2.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.57% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the PBI share is $7.95, that puts it down -138.02 from that peak though still a striking 31.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $570.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) registered a -4.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.57% in intraday trading to $3.34 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.51%, and it has moved by 10.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.56%. The short interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is 9.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.91 day(s) to cover.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $863.19 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $973.04 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $875.45 million and $983.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% and then drop by -1.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.00%. While earnings are projected to return 101.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

Pitney Bowes Inc. insiders own 7.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.33%, with the float percentage being 74.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.78 million shares (or 10.80% of all shares), a total value of $67.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $62.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.63 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $16.77 million.