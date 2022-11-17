Is Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -94.91% YTD?

During the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares were 160.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.79% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MULN share is $15.90, that puts it down -5788.89 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $144.82M, and the average trade volume was 145.51 million shares over the past three months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) registered a -7.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.79% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.04%, and it has moved by 23.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.97%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 98.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, MULN is trading at a discount of -8418.52% off the target high and -8418.52% off the low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 152.00% and then jump by 91.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return -536.60% in 2022.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 27 and January 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders