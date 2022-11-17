Is Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares were 30.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.81% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the LU share is $7.36, that puts it down -273.6 from that peak though still a striking 34.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $4.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.54 million shares over the past three months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) registered a -15.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.81% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.48%, and it has moved by 3.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.75%. The short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is 20.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lufax Holding Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares have gone down -67.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.45% against -7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.60% this quarter and then drop -10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.89 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.10% per annum.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.03%, with the float percentage being 17.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 41.33 million shares (or 1.81% of all shares), a total value of $247.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.7 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $238.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 31.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $188.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.44 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $56.99 million.