Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the EPD share is $28.65, that puts it down -16.18 from that peak though still a striking 17.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.42. The company’s market capitalization is $54.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.19 million shares over the past three months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EPD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $24.66 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.08%, and it has moved by -1.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.27%. The short interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 26.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.74, which implies an increase of 22.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.10 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, EPD is trading at a discount of -45.99% off the target high and -13.95% off the low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares have gone down -6.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.10% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.20% this quarter and then jump 34.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.22 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.82 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 21.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.60% per annum.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 1.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. insiders own 32.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.58%, with the float percentage being 40.94%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,262 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 57.56 million shares (or 2.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.23 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 2.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 25.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $708.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.17 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $485.6 million.