Is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 2.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.78% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $18.85, that puts it down -312.47 from that peak though still a striking 38.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.83. The company’s market capitalization is $406.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ATRA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) registered a -8.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.78% in intraday trading to $4.57 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.78%, and it has moved by 10.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.69%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 11.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.75, which implies an increase of 75.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, ATRA is trading at a discount of -994.09% off the target high and 34.35% off the low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares have gone down -10.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.59% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 308.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.27 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.57 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.92 million and $7.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.40% and then jump by 225.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return 12.40% in 2022.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.92%, with the float percentage being 108.69%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.86 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $69.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $68.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $20.6 million.