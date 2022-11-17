Investing In Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the TBPH share is $13.17, that puts it down -15.63 from that peak though still a striking 33.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.53. The company’s market capitalization is $750.62M, and the average trade volume was 709.14K shares over the past three months.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TBPH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) trade information

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $11.39 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by 14.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.90, which implies an increase of 4.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, TBPH is trading at a discount of -66.81% off the target high and 29.76% off the low.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Theravance Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) shares have gone up 30.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.99% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 60.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.05 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.45 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.4 million and $14.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.30% and then drop by -16.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.60%. While earnings are projected to return 35.60% in 2022.

TBPH Dividends

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s Major holders

Theravance Biopharma Inc. insiders own 11.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.35%, with the float percentage being 111.98%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.42 million shares (or 19.92% of all shares), a total value of $121.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.27 million shares, is of Madison Avenue Partners, LP’s that is approximately 10.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $65.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $12.97 million.