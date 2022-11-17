Investing In DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 16.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $39.87, that puts it down -168.3 from that peak though still a striking 34.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.77. The company’s market capitalization is $6.11B, and the average trade volume was 21.40 million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.63% in intraday trading to $14.86 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.44%, and it has moved by 9.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.17%.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DraftKings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares have gone up 7.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.99% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $433.2 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $817.7 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $219.83 million and $473.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 97.10% and then jump by 72.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 6.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.80% per annum.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders