If All Goes Well, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Could Shrink By -6150.0% Or More

During the last session, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s traded shares were 11.97 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.02% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KAL share is $14.78, that puts it down -18375.0 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $6.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.95 million shares over the past three months.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) registered a -9.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.02% in intraday trading to $0.08 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.88%, and it has moved by -84.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.16%. The short interest in Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is 95450.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 98.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, KAL is trading at a discount of -6150.0% off the target high and -6150.0% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -362.70% in 2022.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Kalera Public Limited Company insiders own 18.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.12%, with the float percentage being 32.14%. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 4.90% of all shares), a total value of $6.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of MAK Capital One LLC’s that is approximately 2.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) shares are RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation owns about 20550.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5152.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $30396.0.