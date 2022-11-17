How Will Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Look After It Drops -615.33% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares were 1.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -46.50% or -$7.37. The 52-week high for the NOTV share is $60.66, that puts it down -615.33 from that peak though still a striking -7.78% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.14. The company’s market capitalization is $425.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 236.82K shares over the past three months.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) registered a -46.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -46.50% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.60%, and it has moved by -20.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.14%. The short interest in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is 2.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.43 day(s) to cover.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inotiv Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) shares have gone down -11.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 952.94% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.50% this quarter and then jump 93.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 514.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.79 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $142.58 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.08 million and $72.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 411.30% and then jump by 95.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 282.00% in 2022.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 14 and December 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Inotiv Inc. insiders own 25.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.27%, with the float percentage being 59.21%. P2 Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.95 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $28.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 4.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $5.24 million.