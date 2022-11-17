How Will ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Look After It Drops -41.02% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.12% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the IBRX share is $8.01, that puts it down -41.02 from that peak though still a striking 54.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04B, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. IBRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) registered a -6.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.12% in intraday trading to $5.68 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.57%, and it has moved by 9.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 36.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, IBRX is trading at a discount of -76.06% off the target high and -40.85% off the low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then jump 34.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -73.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -51.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.70% per annum.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

ImmunityBio Inc. insiders own 79.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.70%, with the float percentage being 41.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 1.88% of all shares), a total value of $27.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $8.92 million.