How LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -87.65% YTD?

During the last session, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the LMDX share is $11.09, that puts it down -908.18 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $189.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 365.21K shares over the past three months.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 16.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.57%. The short interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LumiraDx Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) shares have gone down -70.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -83.82% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -156.50% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -37.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.39 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.45 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 33.00% in 2022.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

LumiraDx Limited insiders own 75.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.60%, with the float percentage being 66.53%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 5.98% of all shares), a total value of $7.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 24829.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66045.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3892.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $10352.0.