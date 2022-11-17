Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Has Been Falling -96.16% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s traded shares were 6.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.89% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the HSDT share is $8.30, that puts it down -2577.42 from that peak though still a striking 29.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $8.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.59 million shares over the past three months.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HSDT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) registered a 16.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.89% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.69%, and it has moved by 19.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.16%. The short interest in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 92.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, HSDT is trading at a discount of -1512.9% off the target high and -1029.03% off the low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares have gone down -77.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.07% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.10% this quarter and then jump 88.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $80k and $258k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.50% and then jump by 31.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 70.50% in 2022.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. insiders own 4.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.15%, with the float percentage being 3.29%. Delta Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 62284.0 shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $17159.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46370.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $54716.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 10339.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12200.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7141.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $8426.0.