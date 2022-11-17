Given A -35.86% Drop From High, Can The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $170.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.33% or -$2.3. The 52-week high for the BA share is $231.50, that puts it down -35.86 from that peak though still a striking 33.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.02. The company’s market capitalization is $102.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.60 million shares over the past three months.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

The Boeing Company (BA) registered a -1.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.33% in intraday trading to $170.39 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.34%, and it has moved by 25.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.52%. The short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 9.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $187.19, which implies an increase of 8.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $121.00 and $242.00 respectively. As a result, BA is trading at a discount of -42.03% off the target high and 28.99% off the low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Boeing Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Boeing Company (BA) shares have gone up 37.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.99% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 103.00% this quarter and then jump 89.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.61 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.96 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.79 billion and $15.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.60% and then jump by 13.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.17% per annum.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.49%, with the float percentage being 50.54%. Newport Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,233 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 44.68 million shares (or 7.52% of all shares), a total value of $6.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Boeing Company (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.38 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.31 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $1.68 billion.