Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Declined -2.15% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.52% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the FL share is $57.76, that puts it down -77.56 from that peak though still a striking 26.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. FL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) registered a 3.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.52% in intraday trading to $32.53 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.05%, and it has moved by -2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.15%. The short interest in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is 9.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.44, which implies an increase of 10.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, FL is trading at a discount of -44.48% off the target high and 17.0% off the low.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Foot Locker Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) shares have gone up 1.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.92% against -12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.50% this quarter and then drop -70.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.01 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.80%. While earnings are projected to return 179.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.72% per annum.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Foot Locker Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Foot Locker Inc. insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.85%, with the float percentage being 101.64%. Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 445 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.75 million shares (or 13.67% of all shares), a total value of $321.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $255.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Foot Locker Inc. (FL) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 6.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $178.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $71.4 million.