Following Its 52-Week Low, WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE)’S Share Price Rose 34.01% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -65.81%

During the last session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares were 4.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.92% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the WE share is $10.00, that puts it down -240.14 from that peak though still a striking 34.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.64 million shares over the past three months.

WeWork Inc. (WE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

WeWork Inc. (WE) registered a -3.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.92% in intraday trading to $2.94 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.99%, and it has moved by 25.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.90%. The short interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is 58.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 59.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, WE is trading at a discount of -274.15% off the target high and -2.04% off the low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WeWork Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WeWork Inc. (WE) shares have gone down -55.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.51% against 12.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $871.98 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $937.89 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -41.90% in 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

WeWork Inc. insiders own 8.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.11%, with the float percentage being 97.50%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 324.35 million shares (or 45.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.51 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $419.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 11.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.42 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $52.3 million.