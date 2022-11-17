Following Its 52-Week Low, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM)’S Share Price Rose 32.14% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -95.44%

During the last session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s traded shares were 2.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.96% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BTCM share is $7.79, that puts it down -2682.14 from that peak though still a striking 32.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $25.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) registered a 13.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.96% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.23%, and it has moved by 14.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.34%. The short interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.95 million by the end of Jun 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.90%. While earnings are projected to return -53.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.75% per annum.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

BIT Mining Limited insiders own 3.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.29%, with the float percentage being 15.85%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.15 million shares (or 4.87% of all shares), a total value of $3.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 million shares, is of SC China Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47707.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $29583.0.