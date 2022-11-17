Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Fell -2027.66%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 22.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.68% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $9.06, that puts it down -1827.66 from that peak though still a striking 2.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $181.74M, and the average trade volume was 26.15 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FFIE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) registered a -7.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.68% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.22%, and it has moved by -10.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 95.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, FFIE is trading at a discount of -2027.66% off the target high and -2027.66% off the low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.90% this quarter and then jump 31.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.25 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -276.80% in 2022.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders own 44.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.10%, with the float percentage being 36.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.55 million shares (or 1.92% of all shares), a total value of $19.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $6.01 million.