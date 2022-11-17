Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Are Up 15.21%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.29% or -$7.46. The 52-week high for the ENTG share is $158.00, that puts it down -116.94 from that peak though still a striking 15.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.75. The company’s market capitalization is $10.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ENTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) registered a -9.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.29% in intraday trading to $72.83 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.32%, and it has moved by -4.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.44%. The short interest in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is 5.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.11, which implies an increase of 27.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, ENTG is trading at a discount of -92.23% off the target high and -9.84% off the low.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entegris Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entegris Inc. (ENTG) shares have gone down -30.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.92% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.70% this quarter and then drop -21.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $952.52 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $926.95 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $635.2 million and $649.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.00% and then jump by 42.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.40%. While earnings are projected to return 38.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.82% per annum.

ENTG Dividends

Entegris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Entegris Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s Major holders

Entegris Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.06%, with the float percentage being 101.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 680 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.49 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $291.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.71 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $269.92 million.