During The Past Six Months, Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AKIC) Shares Took An 2.08% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. The company’s market capitalization is $295.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7930.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 117.06K shares over the past three months.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 0.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.51%. The short interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) is 38760.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

AKIC Dividends

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)’s Major holders

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. insiders own 23.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.68%, with the float percentage being 128.57%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $18.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.24 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 5.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (AKIC) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15350.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.