Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s traded shares were 6.76 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.38% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the DPRO share is $3.84, that puts it down -481.82 from that peak though still a striking 24.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $25.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 130.20K shares over the past three months.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) registered a 13.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.38% in intraday trading to $0.66 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.17%, and it has moved by -19.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.21%. The short interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, DPRO is trading at a discount of -127.27% off the target high and -127.27% off the low.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Draganfly Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) shares have gone down -45.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.96% against 10.00.

While earnings are projected to return -12.20% in 2022.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Draganfly Inc. insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.84%, with the float percentage being 2.89%. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.74% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of ACT Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $84928.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18003.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $11325.0.