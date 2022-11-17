Does Visa Inc.’s (NYSE:V) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $208.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$1.63. The 52-week high for the V share is $235.85, that puts it down -13.11 from that peak though still a striking 16.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $174.60. The company’s market capitalization is $435.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.83 million shares over the past three months.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Visa Inc. (V) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.77% in intraday trading to $208.51 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.36%, and it has moved by 12.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.34%. The short interest in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is 41.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.63 day(s) to cover.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Visa Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Visa Inc. (V) shares have gone up 5.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.67% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.50% this quarter and then jump 9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.72 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.71 billion by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 15.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.75% per annum.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Visa Inc. is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Visa Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.58%, with the float percentage being 97.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,274 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 144.32 million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $28.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 124.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Visa Inc. (V) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 48.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.5 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.18 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $7.12 billion.