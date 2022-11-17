Does BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Still Look Attractive After A 12.63% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$1.41. The 52-week high for the BHP share is $71.04, that puts it down -24.04 from that peak though still a striking 19.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.27. The company’s market capitalization is $133.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 million shares over the past three months.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BHP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

BHP Group Limited (BHP) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $57.27 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.63%, and it has moved by 19.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.76%. The short interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is 7.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.86, which implies a decrease of -4.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.20 and $65.95 respectively. As a result, BHP is trading at a discount of -15.16% off the target high and 21.08% off the low.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BHP Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BHP Group Limited (BHP) shares have gone up 3.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.10% against 7.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.30%. While earnings are projected to return 75.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.20% per annum.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BHP Group Limited is 6.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

BHP Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.77%, with the float percentage being 3.77%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 659 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.03 million shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.09 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $847.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BHP Group Limited (BHP) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 8.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $444.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $112.36 million.