Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) After A 143.45% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares were 2.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.41% or $2.32. The 52-week high for the FDMT share is $24.75, that puts it down -17.8 from that peak though still a striking 74.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.32. The company’s market capitalization is $529.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 383.39K shares over the past three months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FDMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.91.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) registered a 12.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.41% in intraday trading to $21.01 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 143.45%, and it has moved by 178.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.09%. The short interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) is 2.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.00, which implies an increase of 39.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, FDMT is trading at a discount of -223.66% off the target high and 28.61% off the low.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) shares have gone up 183.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.46% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.00% this quarter and then jump 3.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -72.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $880k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.76 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.37 million and $92k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -35.60% and then jump by 2,900.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -21.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.70% per annum.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.26%, with the float percentage being 92.99%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 12.38% of all shares), a total value of $27.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.94 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $5.07 million.