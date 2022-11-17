CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Has Lost -72.06% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s traded shares were 24.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.79% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the CTMX share is $7.53, that puts it down -398.68 from that peak though still a striking 22.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $78.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 446.85K shares over the past three months.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CTMX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) registered a 24.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.79% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.42%, and it has moved by -14.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.63%. The short interest in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.31, which implies an increase of 54.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.31 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, CTMX is trading at a discount of -429.8% off the target high and 13.25% off the low.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares have gone down -28.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.46% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 27.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.41 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.19 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.73 million and $17.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.70% and then drop by -17.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.30%. While earnings are projected to return -82.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.95%, with the float percentage being 58.71%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $9.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 million.