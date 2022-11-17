Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) At $0.12 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s traded shares were 11.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. The 52-week high for the COSM share is $4.55, that puts it down -3691.67 from that peak though still a striking 41.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $3.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.88 million shares over the past three months.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 69.73%, and it has moved by 56.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.90%. The short interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Cosmos Holdings Inc. insiders own 76.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.15%, with the float percentage being 25.77%. Murchinson Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Anson Funds Management Lp’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1384.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $512.0 market value.