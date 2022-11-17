Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s Stock Is Up 17.17%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.56% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the CPRT share is $79.43, that puts it down -28.76 from that peak though still a striking 17.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.10. The company’s market capitalization is $29.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CPRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Copart Inc. (CPRT) registered a -0.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.56% in intraday trading to $61.69 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.44%, and it has moved by 10.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.01%. The short interest in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is 2.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.19, which implies an increase of 16.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.50 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, CPRT is trading at a discount of -47.51% off the target high and -6.18% off the low.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Copart Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Copart Inc. (CPRT) shares have gone up 16.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.14% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.60% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $897.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $932.54 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.10%. While earnings are projected to return 16.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.30% per annum.

CPRT Dividends

Copart Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Copart Inc. insiders own 10.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.27%, with the float percentage being 91.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,176 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.37 million shares (or 9.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Copart Inc. (CPRT) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 6.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $821.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.3 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $684.8 million.