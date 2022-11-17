Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Stock Jumped 13.69% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $181.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.71% or -$3.17. The 52-week high for the CVX share is $189.68, that puts it down -4.32 from that peak though still a striking 39.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $110.73. The company’s market capitalization is $347.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.10 million shares over the past three months.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CVX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.63.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Chevron Corporation (CVX) registered a -1.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.71% in intraday trading to $181.82 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.97%, and it has moved by 13.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.73%. The short interest in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is 20.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chevron Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares have gone up 10.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 134.81% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.90% this quarter and then jump 26.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.22 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.87 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.13 billion and $54.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.60% and then drop by -6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 100.80%. While earnings are projected to return 374.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.67% per annum.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Chevron Corporation is 5.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

Chevron Corporation insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.01%, with the float percentage being 72.07%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,655 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 165.36 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $30.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 159.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 52.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.48 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.17 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $8.41 billion.