Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Rose 40.92% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -46.14% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.73% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the CENX share is $30.36, that puts it down -240.36 from that peak though still a striking 40.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.27. The company’s market capitalization is $684.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. CENX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) registered a -2.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.73% in intraday trading to $8.92 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.28%, and it has moved by 44.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.75%. The short interest in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is 5.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies a decrease of -11.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CENX is trading at a discount of -34.53% off the target high and 43.95% off the low.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Aluminum Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares have gone down -22.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 151.61% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -616.70% this quarter and then drop -511.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $642.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $550.95 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.60%. While earnings are projected to return -34.50% in 2022.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Century Aluminum Company insiders own 43.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.19%, with the float percentage being 115.86%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.54 million shares (or 11.53% of all shares), a total value of $77.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 6.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.73 million, or about 4.08% of the stock, which is worth about $19.7 million.