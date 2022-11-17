Can Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -80.68% YTD?

During the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares were 2.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the IMPP share is $9.70, that puts it down -2265.85 from that peak though still a striking 36.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $77.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.79 million shares over the past three months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.38%, and it has moved by 9.77% in 30 days. The short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 8.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -823.20% in 2022.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.75%, with the float percentage being 2.76%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.7 million shares (or 1.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of MSD Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Micro Cap Trust owns about 28708.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12060.0 market value.