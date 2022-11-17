Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) On Wednesday – Down -2.48% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.12% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the BRMK share is $10.00, that puts it down -125.23 from that peak though still a striking -2.48% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $603.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. BRMK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) trade information

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) registered a -4.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.12% in intraday trading to $4.44 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.89%, and it has moved by -13.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.75%. The short interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) is 7.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 28.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, BRMK is trading at a discount of -68.92% off the target high and -12.61% off the low.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) shares have gone down -36.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.49% against -6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.91 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.3 million and $29.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.30% and then drop by -6.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.72%. While earnings are projected to return -8.90% in 2022.

BRMK Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 18.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s Major holders

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. insiders own 4.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.39%, with the float percentage being 49.50%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.22 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $53.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $48.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $14.26 million.