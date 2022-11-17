Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) Have Dropped -78.26% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.70% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BDSX share is $7.20, that puts it down -476.0 from that peak though still a striking 24.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $46.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 153.45K shares over the past three months.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BDSX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) trade information

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) registered a 8.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.70% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.75%, and it has moved by 0.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.81%. The short interest in Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biodesix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) shares have gone down -27.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.80% against 2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.70% this quarter and then jump 38.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.45 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.22 million and $6.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.50% and then jump by 74.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2022.

BDSX Dividends

Biodesix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s Major holders

Biodesix Inc. insiders own 64.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.31%, with the float percentage being 29.32%. Birchview Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.81 million shares (or 4.30% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 69032.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $87049.0.