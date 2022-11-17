Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) At $5.11 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.58% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BSBR share is $7.75, that puts it down -51.66 from that peak though still a striking 6.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.76. The company’s market capitalization is $19.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. BSBR has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) trade information

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) registered a -0.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.58% in intraday trading to $5.11 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.05%, and it has moved by -12.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.78%. The short interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) is 2.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.54, which implies an increase of 21.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.76 and $8.77 respectively. As a result, BSBR is trading at a discount of -71.62% off the target high and 6.85% off the low.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) shares have gone down -20.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.60% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.60% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.32 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.33 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.43 billion and $3.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.00% and then drop by -6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 15.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

BSBR Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 0.43, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s Major holders

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. insiders own 13.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.65%, with the float percentage being 0.75%. Banco Santander, S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 520.22 million shares (or 13.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.97 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers owns about 5.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.26 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $16.5 million.