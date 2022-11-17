As The Stock Falls By -16.15% Year-To-Date, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.44% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the VRAY share is $6.28, that puts it down -35.93 from that peak though still a striking 48.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.39. The company’s market capitalization is $855.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 833.99K shares over the past three months.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VRAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) registered a 2.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $4.62 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.19%, and it has moved by 16.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.48%. The short interest in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is 8.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.94, which implies an increase of 33.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, VRAY is trading at a discount of -73.16% off the target high and -8.23% off the low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ViewRay Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares have gone up 57.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.94% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.02 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.75 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.18 million and $20.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.50% and then jump by 60.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return 8.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

ViewRay Inc. insiders own 2.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.98%, with the float percentage being 90.53%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.2 million shares (or 9.50% of all shares), a total value of $45.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.75 million shares, is of Hudson Executive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 8.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $41.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Artisan International Small-Mid Fund owns about 10.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.06 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $13.42 million.