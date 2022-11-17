American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT)’s 30.05% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s traded shares were 1.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.00% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AVCT share is $46.95, that puts it down -4458.25 from that peak though still a striking 24.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $27.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.16 million shares over the past three months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) registered a 3.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.00% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.05%, and it has moved by -36.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.37%. The short interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is 1.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.80% this quarter and then jump 94.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.72 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.74 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.56 million and $27.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -86.50% and then drop by -82.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -184.30% in 2022.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. insiders own 3.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.39%, with the float percentage being 20.02%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.91 million shares (or 6.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51709.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53260.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50738.0, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $52260.0.