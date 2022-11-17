Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s traded shares were 2.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.71% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ALZN share is $3.16, that puts it down -154.84 from that peak though still a striking 35.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $115.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 562.12K shares over the past three months.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) registered a 10.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.71% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.57%, and it has moved by 10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.37%. The short interest in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 82.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.25 and $7.25 respectively. As a result, ALZN is trading at a discount of -484.68% off the target high and -484.68% off the low.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -133.50% in 2022.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Alzamend Neuro Inc. insiders own 50.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.25%, with the float percentage being 6.56%. Truist Financial Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.31 million shares (or 2.42% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of RFG Advisory, LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51352.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44388.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40587.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $35083.0.