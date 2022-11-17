Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.71% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the TCRT share is $4.01, that puts it down -345.56 from that peak though still a striking 54.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $192.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.76 million shares over the past three months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TCRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) registered a -11.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.71% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.51%, and it has moved by -22.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.13%. The short interest in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 32.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.54 day(s) to cover.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares have gone up 86.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.95% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.30% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2022.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.84%, with the float percentage being 40.94%. MSD Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $13.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.64 million shares, is of Discovery Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $2.79 million.