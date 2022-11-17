Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Inclined 19.49% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares were 6.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the AGEN share is $3.72, that puts it down -14.46 from that peak though still a striking 61.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $898.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.70 million shares over the past three months.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AGEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $3.25 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 60.89%, and it has moved by 19.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.92%. The short interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 18.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.68 day(s) to cover.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agenus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agenus Inc. (AGEN) shares have gone up 112.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -563.64% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -126.40% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -68.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.69 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.62 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $252.95 million and $20.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -91.80% and then jump by 46.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.90%. While earnings are projected to return 90.00% in 2022.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Agenus Inc. insiders own 9.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.15%, with the float percentage being 58.83%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.24 million shares (or 8.21% of all shares), a total value of $45.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.24 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 7.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 15.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.34 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $14.24 million.