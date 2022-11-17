After A 4.06% Jump In The Last Week, Does The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. The 52-week high for the BK share is $64.63, that puts it down -47.52 from that peak though still a striking 17.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.22. The company’s market capitalization is $35.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.92 million shares over the past three months.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.06%, and it has moved by 9.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.93%. The short interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is 5.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.69, which implies an increase of 8.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, BK is trading at a discount of -30.11% off the target high and 8.7% off the low.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) shares have gone up 1.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.35% against -10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.60% this quarter and then jump 17.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.27 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.18 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.01 billion and $3.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.20% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.70%. While earnings are projected to return 8.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.16% per annum.

BK Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 1.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s Major holders

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.51%, with the float percentage being 85.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,415 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 67.63 million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 37.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.4 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $937.48 million.