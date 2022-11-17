A Stock You Ought To Watch Is PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB)

During the last session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares were 2.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the PDSB share is $10.82, that puts it down -27.59 from that peak though still a striking 65.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $238.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 606.66K shares over the past three months.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 60.00%, and it has moved by 105.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.90%. The short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 1.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.42 day(s) to cover.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares have gone up 70.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -36.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.30%. While earnings are projected to return 25.50% in 2022.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

PDS Biotechnology Corporation insiders own 14.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.55%, with the float percentage being 22.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 3.84% of all shares), a total value of $3.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.