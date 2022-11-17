A Quick Glance At Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Stock: It Is up 32.5% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -55.59 Percent

During the recent session, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.03% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the FOSL share is $16.36, that puts it down -240.83 from that peak though still a striking 32.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.24. The company’s market capitalization is $217.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) registered a 5.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $4.80 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.61%, and it has moved by 19.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.88%. The short interest in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 2.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60%. While earnings are projected to return 125.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.90% per annum.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Fossil Group Inc. insiders own 9.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.06%, with the float percentage being 86.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.79 million shares (or 15.03% of all shares), a total value of $40.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.3 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 3.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $7.27 million.