A Quick Glance At CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Stock: It Is up 31.41% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -34.51 Percent

During the last session, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s traded shares were 1.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the CMAX share is $9.23, that puts it down -83.5 from that peak though still a striking 31.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.45. The company’s market capitalization is $461.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 271.85K shares over the past three months.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CMAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $5.03 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.75%, and it has moved by -21.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.65%. The short interest in CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is 3.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.42, which implies an increase of 51.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CMAX is trading at a discount of -198.21% off the target high and -39.17% off the low.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CareMax Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares have gone up 4.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -323.08% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.98 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.08 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 89.50% in 2022.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

CareMax Inc. insiders own 17.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.05%, with the float percentage being 89.08%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.86 million shares (or 18.15% of all shares), a total value of $57.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.65 million shares, is of Eminence Capital, LP’s that is approximately 9.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $4.93 million.